Lillie Mae Julius McNelty
HITCHCOCK—Lillie Mae McNelty, 92, departed this life on September 23, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Judith D. Rabb
LA MARQUE—Judith D. Rabb, 59, departed this life on September 23, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Bernadine Cooper
GALVESTON—Bernadine Cooper, 53 departed this life on September 21, 2019, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
