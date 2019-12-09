Grizzle
Memorial services for Paul Grizzle will be held today at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Inurnment will follow at Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Palermo
Funeral mass for Joe Palermo will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of True Cross in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum in Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.