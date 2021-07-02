Rose Galicia

GALVESTON — Born in Galveston, Texas, on Aug. 23, 1956, Rose was the daughter of Luis Alvarado and Pauline Cervantez. After graduating from Ball High School in 1975, she attended Texas State University in San Marcos (or Southwest Texas State University as she still insisted it be called), earned her bachelor’s degree, and began her career in social work. Along the way, Rose also earned a master’s degree at the University of Houston (GO COOGS!). She served clients in Corpus Christi, Galveston, and Houston, including for the past 12 years at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston as a Senior Social Worker.
Not only was Rose a friend to those she served professionally, but she also volunteered through the church in bible study over the years, even helping underprivileged teenage girls in League City for a time. Later in life, she became a member of Los Amigos Slingshot group with her husband Ron, participating in fundraising rides for various communities around the area.
In her private life, Rose was a loving wife, amazing mother, and a dedicated family member. You could also find her cheering on her favorite local sports teams, especially the Houston Astros even late on work nights when she still had to wake up early the next morning. Her loving dogs Gordo and Flaco, both rescue dogs adopted at age 1, would be right by her side cheering along.
One of 12 siblings, Rose was always loved throughout her large extended family. Growing up in Galveston’s East End, Rose was a studious child and learned the importance of hard work. While living in Baytown later in life, she continued her passion and hard work helping others through her position working at the Houston Veterans Administration Medical Center. She made many lasting friendships through her work, and through her local church, Celebration of Life in Baytown. Her determination, friendliness and easy-going nature were an inspiration to all she met along her life journey. Even though she was fully dedicated to her work giving her all at the job, she enjoyed vacations with her husband Ron to great destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Las Vegas, Orlando, and even visiting extended family out in Arizona.
Rose is survived by her loving husband, Ron Galicia of Baytown; her son Felipe Garcia of Baytown; step-daughter La Shawna Galicia of San Diego; step-sons Ronald Galicia and Paul Galicia of Stephenville and grandson Dom Galicia of Saginaw; brothers Freddy Alvarado (Delores) and Pete Alvarado (Adela), both of Santa Fe, Texas; and sisters Juanita Gonzalez (Ramon) of Houston; Frances Estrada of Galveston; and Dolores Hibbs (David) of Austin. She is also survived by brother-in-laws, Israel Rojas, of Galveston and Raymond (Dolores) Galicia, parents-in-law, Sara & Jose Hernandez of Texas City and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rose was predeceased by her parents and by brother Louis Alvarado and wife Joann, of Galveston; brothers Paul Alvarado of Galveston and Gilbert Alvarado of Austin; sisters Margaret Gaona and husband Joe of Phoenix, Arizona; Lupe Russo and husband Joe of La Marque, Texas; and Carmen Rojas of Galveston. She was predeceased also by brother-in-law Ruben Estrada of Galveston.
Although everyone is sad that she left us at this time, many wonderful memories remain, as well as appreciation of the positive impact she made on countless people in her work and private life.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with services starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Houston National Cemetery. A celebration of Rose’s life will be held following the burial at 4010 Cary Creek Drive, Baytown, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.