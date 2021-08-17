Larry Dale Brewer

TEXAS CITY — Larry Brewer passed away early Sunday, August 15, 2021, after a complication with the COVID disease. He resided in the Bayou Pines Nursing Center for several years following numerous strokes. He was born on January 24, 1948 in Hollow Rock, Tennessee but lived in Texas most of his life. He graduated from Ball High School in 1966 and went to work for Union Carbide in Texas City in 1968. He was a machinist for years and active in the plant fire department, training every year at Texas A & M in College Station. The opportunity came up for Larry to become a Fire Marshall at the plant and he continued with training in that field until he retired in 2001 as an Emergency Director.
He enjoyed working on classic cars and belonged to several car clubs where he shared his interest with many friends. Another interest of his was drag racing and watching NASCAR races on TV. Friends will remember him wearing jeans and a T-shirt with a cigarette in one hand and a Pepsi in another.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Ola Brewer and his father, Charles Noel Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Battistoni Brewer and two children, Michelle Brewer of Texas City and Michael Brewer of Houston. His cremation will be handled by James Crowder Funeral Home, but the family does not wish to hold a service at this time.
The family would like to thank all of the staff, nurses and doctors at Bayou Pines Nursing Center for their concern and continued care of Larry over the years. He enjoyed socializing with the staff and residents in all of their activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.