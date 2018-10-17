Verna M. Payne of Texas City passed into her eternal sleep on October 13, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1941 in Lafayette, LA. She was a graduate of Paulbreaux High and moved to Texas City in 1964.
Verna retired from Monsanto Company/Sterling Chemicals in 1999. She was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years AJ Payne; God Daughter/Niece, Adrienne Payne; siblings: Sylvia, Lovenia, and Wallace Gus all of Lafayette; in-laws: James Payne, Sr., Ella and JT Washington, Louis Payne, and Thelma Payne; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, family members and devoted friends.
Services will be Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, TX. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.