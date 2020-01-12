TEXAS CITY—Thomas Gerald Hight, age 84, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center. He was born in Sabine County on August 20, 1935. At a young age he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He retired from the military after 25 years of service. After retirement, he did contract work for the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, leasing out trailers. He was a kind, loving and caring Christian man. He loved his family and will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria Hight.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Arness and husband George, Doris Hight Falk, Fay Arthur and Nina Gooch and husband J.E.; brother Johnny Hight and wife Emma; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Pineda, Georgie Arness, Jeremy Tenny, George Arness and Bill Carter.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., with Reverend Aaron Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
