Services for Jefrey Beck will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10th St. Jetty in Galveston, Tx.Services for Klint Darden will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. N. in Texas City, Tx.Services for Nancy Price Murrow will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Rd. in Austin, Tx.Services for Earlie "Mama" Evans will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St, Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, 1410 41st St,, Galveston, Tx.Services for John Kennedy Lofton, Sr. will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Family Unity Baptist Church, 1221 Cedar Dr. in La Marque, Tx.Services for Fred Harris, IV. will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at New Life Church of Texas, 1112 7th St. N. in Texas City, Tx.
