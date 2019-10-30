Robert D. Ellison was born on April 29, 1959 to the late Robert and Barbara Ellison. He was a retired math educator; giving decades of teaching service through La Marque High School, Ball High School and most recently Mainland Preparatory Academy. He was a gifted math genius and teaching and tutoring children were his passion. He was a devoted deacon at New Vision Baptist Church. His love for his family, church, students and friends will greatly be missed.
On October 25, 2019 he slipped into the arms of our savior with his wife at his bedside.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 12 years, Donna Hill Ellison; daughter, Tanicka Hill (Jordan Sr.); grandchildren, Taliyah and Jordan Jr.; stepson, Princeton; siblings, Jackie Ebisch (Billy) and Mike Stevens (Debbie); a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, church family and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m. services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
