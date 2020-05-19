Palmore
Funeral service for Jerry Palmore will be held today at 11:00am at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX.
Servantes
Funeral service for Maria Servantes will be held today at 1:00pm at True Living Word Christian Church under the direction of James Crowder of La Marque, TX.
Watson
Funeral service for Arlis Watson will be held today at 11:00am at Northside Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
