Violet Joyce Ober-Churchill, age 89, of La Marque, TX passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Violet was born on July 4, 1929 to Charlotte and Alfred Ober.
She graduated from La Marque High School and went on to marry her beloved husband, Clyde Churchill in 1947. Violet and Clyde were active members of El Mina Shrines Motor Patrol. Violet was also a member of the Eastern Star. She worked and retired as a payroll clerk for the union at Union Carbide. Violet was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great- grandmother. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her caring and generous spirit.
Violet was preceded in death by beloved husband of over 40 years, Clyde Churchill; daughter, Brenda Nugier; parents, Charlotte and Alfred Ober; brothers, Alfred, Manny, Pete, and Bobby Ober, and sister, Jean Ober and niece, Linda Tucker.
Violet is survived by her grandchildren, Ricky Moss and his wife, Jamie, Melissa Moss and Julie Darby and husband Hunter; great-grandchildren, Taelor Meadows and husband, Justin “Dustin” Meadows, Coleman Moss, and Cayden Moss and Marlo Darby; great-great-grandchild, Jace Meadows; son-in-law, James Nugier; great-niece, Jeannie Henze and husband, Karl, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Coleman Moss, Cayden Moss, Justin Meadows, Nathan Johnson, James Nugier, and Gilbert Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Erekson, Mikale Bowlds, and Jace Alvin Meadows.
Though these times are sad, Nana’s wonderful and loving spirit will live on in the lives of all those she has touched. She was a “nana” to everyone she met and will be greatly missed. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry, Texas City, TX. On Thursday, April 4, 2019, a funeral will be held to celebrate Violet’s life at Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by a graveside service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX.
