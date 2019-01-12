Sharon Ann Reid, 68, passed away Thursday January 10, 2019, in Webster, Texas. She was born August 25, 1950, in Texas City, to Emmett and Marie Loewe.
Sharon graduated from Texas City High School and worked at American National Insurance Company. She was a natural born caretaker, not only to her family for the many years of illness they endured, but also a caring friend to many.
She had a variety of interests and could do anything she set out to do, from carving and painting ostrich eggs, fishing, cooking meals and a diehard fan of the Harry Potter series. Her biggest passion of life was gambling in Las Vegas and various casinos in Louisiana. Sharon’s biggest accomplishment was a loving marriage to Fred and the love of her family which included her special longtime friend Gloria, Rita, Janice and her neighbor Vicki.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Kenneth (Pete) Baldwin and her nephew Michael Baldwin.
Sharon is survived by her husband, of 46 years, Fred Reid; sister, Linda Milutin and brother in law, Archie Reid; nephew, Nathan Milutin: nieces, Gail Milholland and Robin Anderson; two great nieces and one great nephew; and a host of other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, with Pastor Rudy Rios officiating.
