Rayford (Ray) D. Harvey, 80, of Texas City, Texas died Wednesday May 22, 2019.
Ray was born in Baytown, TX and was a longtime resident of Texas City. He was a 1957 graduate of Texas City High School, and he worked as a pipe fitter for Union Carbide/Dow until his retirement in 1994. After retirement he worked several years as a hotshot driver, where he continued his love of driving. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Texas City.
Ray was married to Sandra Reed Harvey for 38 years. She preceded him in death in 2014.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home with 10 am Funeral Services to follow on, Wednesday, May 29 with Rev. Dennis Johns and Rev. Mark King officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Lovelady, TX at 3pm Wednesday. Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray’s memory, to MD Anderson (mdanderson.org), or to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
Visit carnesfuneralhome.com to read full obituary and post tributes for Ray.
