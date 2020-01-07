Family and friends will celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas Lockett of La Marque on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Gtr. St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry B. Lee, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Lockett was a Master Plumber and was born in Brenham, TX, he departed this life January 1, 2020, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
Left to cherish memories of his life are his devoted children, Thomas Ray Lockett (Jessica), Annie White and Kenneth Lockett; his grand and great grandchildren, one sister, and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Please view full obituary and sign guest book at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
