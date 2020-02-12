Barbara Elaine Bryant, 73, of Bayou Vista, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born November 1, 1946 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Dave and Blanche Gunter.
Barbara was retired from the Beauty and Retail Industry. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Barbara was a loving mother, sister, friend, and Mimi. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through her illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Bryant; parents, and two brothers: Ricky Gunter and David Gunter; and one sister, Elizabeth Flynn.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tasha Broussard of Lafayette, LA; and four grandchildren, Macon Doucet (Christopher), Morgan Pellegran, Matthew Pellegran (Jaycee), and Molli Pellegran.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas with Chaplain Kimberly Woda officiating.
We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by all of you at Clearlake Hospital 5th floor Oncology Unit and Hospice Care Team, Inc. Our family wishes to thank you for your kindness and support. Her passing was one of love and peace. We thank you for making this last memory of her one of dignity and grace.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.
