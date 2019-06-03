Charles “Pops” Claunch, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Rehabilitation Center in Webster, TX. He was born in Jena, Louisiana on February 24, 1937.
He was in the Navy 1953 to 1963 in the Korean Conflict serving on the USS General Anderson (troop transporter) from 1953-1955. He served on USS Shields-596 from 1956 to 1959 out of San Diego, California. He then served Shore Duty at subbase in New London, Connecticut until 1963. He then worked as a meat cutter for 35 years in the Galveston, Houston area. When he retired, he enjoyed going to his son’s auto repair shop and hanging out. He and his son bought motorcycles and rode with The Guys. “Pops” is in his 70’s! He belonged to the American Legion in Texas City. He was a member of St. Patrick Church until he moved to Santa Fe, Texas and became a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by Donald Ray Claunch (older brother) Mollie Breithaupt Claunch (Mother), Beverly Francis Claunch (Father) Amber Christine Claunch (Daughter) and Kevin Elliot Claunch (Nephew).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Dina Torres Claunch; Son, Anthony Claunch and wife Stephanie Aleman; Granddaughters Marissa Lynn Claunch, Amber Reese Claunch and Julia Rae Aleman and 2 precious Great Grandchildren; Brothers Jerry Paul Claunch of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Robert Earl Claunch and wife Bonnie of Texas City, TX.; Nephews Rob Claunch and wife Crystal of Richmond, TX, Scott Claunch and wife Katy of Sandia Park, New Mexico; Niece, Paula Claunch Farkas and husband Ray of Broomfield, Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rob Claunch, Scott Claunch, Gabriel Bustamante, Michael Somers, Todd Muehe and Brad Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers will be John L. Brasher and James Hildebrand and The Salty Dogs
The Family would like to express special thanks to caregivers and hospice at Cornerstone Healthcare group Webster, TX, UTMB caregivers (Victory Lakes) UTMB Galveston ICU The Wonderful teams of Dr. Nyugen (Internal Medicine), Dr. Pangessitti (Heart Specialist) and Dr. Calhoun (Pulmonary).
For those wishing to make online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
