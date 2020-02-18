GALVESTON—
Rosa (Rasha) Lewkowitz, age 93 of Galveston, Texas passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence. Rosa was born on December 25, 1926 to Lina and Gershon Veber in Vilkavishk, Lithuania.
Rosa was a Holocaust survivor of WWII. She and her two sisters Cila and Shaina were the only survivors of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Felix Lewkowitz and her sisters who passed away in Israel.
Rosa will be remembered as a giving person and loving her family. She was a lifetime member of Congregation Beth Jacob Synagogue.
She leaves behind her loving daughter Svetlana Sylvia Bazaman; her two granddaughters Meryl Bazaman and husband Paul Porter and Meghan Bazaman; and great-granddaughter Zoey Porter.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Congregation Beth Jacob Synagogue, 2401 Avenue K, Galveston, Texas. Interment will follow at Congregation Beth Jacob Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Shlomo Hamo. Following the graveside service, there will be Shiva meal at Congregation Beth Jacob Synagogue and all are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Jacob Synagogue.
