Lorraine Berg Bertolino, 86, of La Marque, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
A private funeral service was held, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Lorraine was born August 20, 1933 in Galveston. She was loved by all and was a true sports fan. She loved her Astros and her Rockets!
She is preceded in death by husband Joseph “Peachy” Bertolino and son Michael Bertolino.
Survivors include brothers, George Berg and Ernest (Gisela) Berg; sister-in-law, Christine Bertolino Welsh; daughter-in-law, Janet Bertolino Gathright; children, Lorraine and Daniel; grandchildren, Jeannine, Joseph, Aaron (Emily), Kyndall, Christian, Sara, Haley and Abby Jo; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Sutton, Jackson and Lily; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Emken Linton Funeral Home, the staffs of The Crossing and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, and her friends and home health providers Rochelle Westrup, Concetta DiBartolo and Carmen Rice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
