GALVESTON — Espanola “BB” Johnson, 68, went home to be the Lord on September 30, 2021, at UTMB Victory Lakes in League City, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Espanola “BB” Johnson was born July 31, 1953, to Jeraline Petty Smith and Eligh Smith in Bryan, Texas.
Espanola accepted Christ at an early age at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Galveston. She later became a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in 1974, where she served in the choir, mission, nurse corp. and usher board.
Espanola was also a proud member of the Ball High Class of 1971. In 1984 she received her Associate Degree in Computer Science. She worked for American National, TDCJ, and GISD. She had a passion for taking care of people and was a dedicated member of The Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Espanola is preceded in death by her parents, Jeraline and Eligh Smith; siblings, Frederick, Rudy, Robert, Harvey, Gregory, Eddie and Issac; god-sister, Yvonne Fielder and godbrother, Fred Smith.
Espanola leaves cherished her memories with her daughter, Vertresa Johnson Meyers; play-son, Kerry W. Tillmon; grandchildren, Da’Shiah Maxey and Kayla Meyers; great grandchildren, James Offord II, Ja’Naya Offord and Lewis Yarbrough III; brothers, Rev. Eligh Johnson (Brigette), James (Carol), Michael, Vincent (Tiffany), Reggie, Darrell (Sheila) , Eligh Smith Jr., Derrick, and Damon; sisters, Myra (Rick), Betty Joyce, Sandra, Jennifer, Shelia, LaShonta (Kenneth), Pam, Alicia, Stephanie, Lakersha, Terrika, Tosha, Syeeda and Sumiko; godchildren, Albrena Wingate, Lynn Ray Hollins, Cory Williams, Joseph Mays, Carl Gallaway and Edward Davis; godparents, James and Helen Smith; Godbrothers, Ernest Williams, Dwayne Wilkins and James Smith Jr; godsister, Dorothy Shankle (Bruce); special aunts, Jeanette Dotson and Jewel Simpson; stepmothers, Jessie and Adrelean; seasoned saint, Corine Joshua; best friend, Regina Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
There will be a visitation from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A graveside service celebrating her life will be at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, with Pastor Marc James officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
