Nellie Schoeffler Skinner, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1924 in Galveston, Texas to Hans and Nellie Schoeffler.
Nellie spent most of her life in the La Marque and Texas City area and was a very active member at the Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Phillip A. Skinner of 57 years; daughter Betty Warden; daughter-in-law Ann Skinner; her sister and five brothers. Nellie is survived by her son Jesse Skinner, daughter Charlotte Skinner Talley and husband Mike; grandchildren: Troy Milliken, Eric Milliken, Curtis Warden, Steven Skinner, Lisa Guill, special grandson Jim McDaniel numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home with Keith Bellamy officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
