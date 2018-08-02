Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor, age, 59, of Galveston, TX, left this life to be with her Heavenly Father on July 27th, 2018. Kathy was born on March 4th, 1959 to Edward Hauffman Ruttiger II and Barbara Jean Ruttiger Norman at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston.
Kathy was a Ball High Graduate, class of ‘76. She continued her education at Galveston College, where she obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing in 1991. With passion and dedication to her profession as a Registered Nurse, Kathy set her goals even higher, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 2014 and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Leadership and Management in 2015 at Western Governors University.
There are two things Kathy took extreme pride in, her family and career. She was not only a strong woman, but also strong in her Catholic Faith, life, and mentorship to all.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, mother, and niece, Crystal Gerondale.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Taylor; children, Justin Popovich (Kimberly), Kalyn Morrison (husband, Marcus), Jonathan Popovich (Stormy), Ryan Taylor, and Tonee Taylor; four beautiful grandchildren who loved her as their “Gma,” Riley, Charlee, Mila, and Knox; sister and brothers, Diana Espinosa (Harvey), Edward Ruttiger III (Julie), and Timothy Ruttiger (wife, Veronica); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
She will be missed by all who knew and were touched by her graciousness, generosity, and devoted love.
Kathy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A service celebrating her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will immediately follow the service at Tin Cup’s Caddy Shack, 9020 Stewart Road, in Galveston.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Kathy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
