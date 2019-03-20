The family of Walter Warren invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church (909 40th St.) with Pastor W.E. Stevens officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
A native of Midland, AL, he was a welder by trade.
He leaves cherish memories with his wife, Linda Jones Warren; mother, Bennie Warren; three brothers, four sisters; numerous children and grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
