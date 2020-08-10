Funeral service for Donnie Owens will be held today at 4:00pm at Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, TX.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested in connection with Texas City killing
- Texas City woman charged in shooting death says it was an accident
- Two-vehicle causeway crash sends four to hospital
- It's a privilege to live on Galveston Island
- Galveston County Jail deputy dies after COVID diagnosis
- Bars, breweries in Galveston County wary about reopening under new rules
- Man killed in Texas City shooting identified
- After the Big 12 Conference’s announcement, what’s next for college football?
- Mourners lay Galveston County deputy to rest
- Lumber prices go through the roof on high demand, short supply in Galveston County
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2020 honorees
- In Focus: Dodgers 4, Astros 2
- In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2
- In Focus: Dodgers 5, Astros 2
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 13
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 15
- In Focus: Houston Astros Opening Day
- In Focus: Astros 8, Mariners 5
- In Focus: Mariners 7, Astros 6
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 8
Commented
- Research will show Trump is the choice for America (93)
- Reelect Trump to save US from socialism (90)
- Thank God we have Joe Biden (78)
- Trump Republicans should frighten you into voting (73)
- Critics of socialism always overlook Scandinavia (57)
- Presence of feds in Portland is wrong and worrisome (52)
- The whole BLM movement is a lie (51)
- Politician Biden is not the answer to our troubles (47)
- Early voting is your best bet this election (46)
- How do we know which mask works? (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.