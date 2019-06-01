Willie Mae Zuber, 88, of League City, went home to the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born August 22, 1930 in Goodrich, Texas to William Andrew and Runa Mae Williamson. She lived in League City for over 60 years where she was an active member of the First Baptist Church, later known as Bay Area Church. She was also an awesome cook, gardener, and seamstress. One of her greatest joys was having her family together.
Willie Mae is preceded in death by her husband, William M. (Bill) Zuber, Sr., granddaughter, Stephanie Jones, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters. She is survived by her children, Janet Thompson (Dale), Bill Zuber, Jr. (Darlene), Pam Day (Jon), and Michael Zuber (Monica), and one sister, Mary Meyers. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E Main St., League City. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Bay Area Church, 4800 W Main St., League City, with pastors Zac Ashley and Jesse McMillan officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
