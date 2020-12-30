GALVESTON —
Rodney Roshawn Hill, 40, received his reward of eternal rest Friday, December 25, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
There will be a visitation at 9 AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
