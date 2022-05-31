LA MARQUE — Sunrise, January 1, 1946. Sunset May 27, 2022. Barbara Jean Day was born on January 1, 1946 to the late Worth Day and Mary Hunt Day in Gloster, MS. She went home to be with the Lord, May 27, 2022 at HCA Houston HealthCare Clear Lake, TX. She was Baptized at an early age in Gloster, MS.
Barbara Day had a work history as a well-known cook. She also had a devoted past time as a prominent card player. To know her, you had to love her because she left and ever lasting impression.
Barbara Jean Day leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons Matthew Day of Baker, LA, Worth Day III of Texas City, TX, her two daughters Cassandra Day of Baker, LA, & Nikki Weaver (James) of Beaumont, TX.
One brother Earl Day of Ferriday, LA; one sister- in- law Shirley Day of Gloster, MS; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. 2 special granddaughters; Jalisse and Crystal.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Dezra Andre Day, her father Worth Day and her mother Mary Hunt Day, five Brothers, Worth Jr., George, Emerson, Julius, and John Day; four Sisters Emma Jean Washington, Gola Dunbar, Christine Tobias, and Ola Robinson.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
