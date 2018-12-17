Funeral services for Patrol Lt. Gregory Mark Hayes will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Clear Creek Community Church, 999 North Egret Bay Blvd in League City. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
