Funeral services for Walter Kelso III will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral services for John George Sr. will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Mass of resurrection for Richard Rahr will be held at 10 a.m. in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg under the direction of Schaetter Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Lorraine Stubblefield will be held at 1 p.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Richard Reid will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church, 17503 El Camino Real in Houston under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Webster.
Memorial services for Ladye-Janette Mosley will be held at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 5909 Walzem Rd. in San Antonio, under the direction of Porter Loring Mortuary.
Graveside services for Charlene Wytovak will be held at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
