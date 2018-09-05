Robert “Rob” Owen Langton Jr., 59, passed away September 1, 2018 at his home in San Leon, Texas.
Rob was born on April 11, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Robert and Zelma Langton. Rob owned and operated Rob’s Auto & Tire in League City, TX where he serviced vehicles for thousands of families over 23 years he was in business. Rob prided himself on quality work at a fair price.
Outside of work, Rob was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Rob enjoyed taking his family on trips throughout the state of Texas with his RV, participating in local BBQ cook-offs, and spending time with his friends at the American Legion Post 554 where he was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion. Rob loved his family and friends and was not a stranger to anyone he met.
Rob is preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Zelma.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Cindy Langton; son Charly Langton; daughter Cara Nicolosi and proud son-in-law Daniel; sisters, Elaine Langton (Debbie), Ellen Maiorka, and brother Chuck Langton; grandchildren Shelby Langton, Ethan Langton, Robert Nicolosi, Ella Nicolosi, and Weston Nicolosi; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In celebration of Rob’s life, a gathering will be held on Saturday September 8, 2018 from 3-7 p.m. at Esteban’s Fiesta Shack in League City, TX. Join the family at this come-and-go event to share memories of Rob.
In lieu of flowers, Rob’s family ask that donations in Rob’s name be made to American Legion Post #554 at 1650 Hwy 3 S. League City, TX 77573.
