Arlis Ann Watson, 85, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Texas City. Arlis was born January 20, 1935, in Lake Wilson, Minnesota, to Harold and Burdie Erstad.
Arlis was a retired bookkeeper, from The Mainland Bank. She was a founding member of Northside Baptist Church. Arlis volunteered with Volunteer Christian Builders, at the Ponderosa Retreat and the Valley Baptist Retreat.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Arlis is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roy Joe Watson; two daughters: Jo Lynn Vasquez (Jeff) of Texas City, Susan Cummings of Texas City; one son: Kenneth Wayne Watson (Sharon Lynn) of Santa Fe; two sisters, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church, 2801 25th Street North, Texas City. A service will follow at 11:00am, with Pastor Clay Bowers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
