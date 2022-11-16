Kenneth Lee Ferguson

GALVESTON, TX — Kenneth Lee Ferguson ("Kinfolk", "Big Ken"), aged 41, went to be with our heavenly Father on November 8th, 2022. Ken was born and raised in Galveston, Tx, where he devoted over 24 years of his life as owner and operator of his well-known businesses, Ken's Towing & Collision Center and Tropical Taxi. He was very proud to be the first black business owner in the wrecker industry. He and his wife, Amanda Lynn Ferguson (Co-owner of Ken's Towing), ran the day-to-day operations alongside each other, servicing Galveston County through some of the busiest, most chaotic days and events along the years. Ken was known for his hustle and work ethic, but those closer to him knew that there was so much more to him than that! He was a proud and loving father of two beautiful girls, Mariyah Alexis Garza-Ferguson and KenDaLynn Yvonne Ferguson, whom he loved to spoil rotten. He was a true family man and his wife and his girls were his world. Ken befriended countless people throughout his career and lifetime, many of which knew him for his kindness, generosity, honesty, and great sense of humor.

Ken is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ford Ferguson; uncle, Kevin Wingard; and fellow tow brothers, William Trinity Newby and Gary Dubose. He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda; daughters, Mariyah and KenDaLynn; grandmother, Mary Wingard; brothers, Matthew Thomas, Sidney Thomas, & Ira "Scooter" Bacon; aunt, Tamara Ford Johnson; and several friends that became family over the years.

