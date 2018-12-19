Funeral services for Edward Corcoran will be held at 11 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Funeral services for Guadalupe Martinez will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Dorothy Splawn will be held at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Services for Christina Williams will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Couples Rd. in San Antonio.
