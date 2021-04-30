Services for George Van Etten will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd, Houston, TX 77024.
Services for Andrew Lee will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Sea Star Base in Galveston, TX.
Services for Mary Flowers will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Poquoson Baptist Church.
