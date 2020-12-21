DEER PARK — Ms. Patsy P. Brito passed from this life Monday evening, December 14, 2020, in Webster.
Born April 1, 1942 in Lubbock, Texas, Ms. Brito had been a longtime resident of Deer Park, previously of Pasadena and Texas City. She enjoyed dancing, music, cooking, dominos and telling jokes but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Mercy (Romero) Pantoja; son, Juan Brito, Jr.; daughters, Michelle Constancio, Elizabeth “Lisa” Pruitt; brothers, Tony Romero, Jr., David Romero, Richard Romero; sisters, Gloria Romero, Olivia Romero; nephew she raised as her son, Ventura Vasquez, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Marissa B. Bingham and husband, James of Deer Park, Margaret Brito of Texas City; sister, Chavelita Romero; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend David Harris officiating.
