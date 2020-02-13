Cheryl Yvette Armstrong, made an unexpected transition into eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Cheryl, a native of Hitchcock, TX, was born on Thursday, December 22, 1960.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Williams Payne; her daughter, Tiffany Nelson, and her dear grandchild, Summer Humphrey. Cheryl joined her father in heaven, Louis H. Armstrong, Sr., who preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister, Debra Ferguson (Art) brother, and Louis H. Armstrong, Jr.
The earthly remains of Cheryl Yvette Armstrong will lie in state Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568
A Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 AM followed by The Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020. Both Services w3ill be held at Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 2920 HWY 3 Dickinson, TX 77539. Pastor Lewis Little will officiate the Services. Interment will immediately follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery Hitchcock, TX. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
