Joseph “Joe” Christopher Forasiepi, 62, of Texas City, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Methodist Hospital.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Emken – Linton Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Joe was born December 28, 1957 in Galveston, Texas. He was an I&E Tech at Marathon and worked for the IBEW Local 527 for many years. Joe loved fishing, hunting, going camping with his family. He enjoyed going to the casinos and watching his grandchildren play sports. He lived for his family and their time together.
He is preceded in death by Father, Pete Forasiepi, Jr. Survivors include his loving wife, Pam Forasiepi; daughter, Kristen Waggoner and Husband David; son, Joseph Forasiepi, Jr; mother, Antoinette Forasiepi; grandchildren, Isabella Waggoner and Jackson Waggoner; brother, Pete Forasiepi, III and Marvin Forasiepi; brother-in-law, Gary Carney and wife Janet and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lawrence Marullo, Ronnie Marullo, Harold Salenger, Cody Carney, Steven Forasiepi, Clyde Lauzon
