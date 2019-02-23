Pat Golden, a volunteer for groups that feed the poor, tend the sick and visit inmates in prison, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was 71. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and fought a valiant battle. Pat loved life.
“Golden” was born to Edward Addison Golden Jr. and Helen Patricia Stowe on August 11, 1947. His father, Edward Golden had an insurance business in Texas City. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy and is survived by his mother and sister Gaylynn Golden.
Pat grew up in Texas City and played sports. He was in touch with many of the friends he made in grade school. After graduating from Texas City High School, Golden went to Louisiana State University, where he earned a degree in business and remained a loyal and devoted fan for his entire life and often attended football games and could recall details of plays from decades ago.
After graduation, he returned to Texas City and went to work at the Amoco refinery. When BP acquired the plant, some senior workers were offered early buyouts. Golden said the deal was offered on his birthday, and he took it as a gift.
Golden was proud that he’d made a change in life — he had more than 30 years of sobriety. The change “defined him,” his sister, Gaylynn, said. “It gave him a whole new life and led him to work with the Jesse Tree and Bridges to Life.” Bridges to Life is a prison ministry founded by John Sage, who played football for LSU when Golden was in the stands as a student. Sage started the program to connect prisoners who have committed violent crimes with victims of violent crime and their families. Sage began the program after his own sister was murdered. Golden, whose father was murdered, was an early and effective volunteer.
He was also known for his work with the Jesse Tree, helping with efforts to provide access to good nutrition and medical care for those in need. In addition to his volunteer work, he was known for his friendships. Those included a weekend golf group and a standing Friday lunch. He also enjoyed playing a Bobbie each year at Dickens on The Strand.
Visitation will be held at the J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 6:30 p.m., with Ted Hanley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to The Jesse Tree, P.O Box 575, Galveston, TX 77553.
“Geaux Tigers!"
