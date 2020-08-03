Visitation for Benjamin “Benny” Lee Davis, originally scheduled for today, has been CANCELLED. Graveside services will be private, for family members only.

Celebration of life service for Patricia Ann Johnson Ivey will be held today at 8:00am at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.

George Laiacona

Benny Davis was a great asset to Our Island. He had a very kind and generous attitude towards all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.

