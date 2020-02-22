Diana Joan Rasmussen left this earth on February 18, 2020, to be with our Heavenly Father. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. A celebration of Diana’s life will follow at 6:30, also at the church. The family welcomes your presence at either or both events.
For those that knew Diana, she was not a fan of the color black, so the family is asking all in attendance to wear colorful attire.
Born Diana Joan Casey on October 13, 1951 in Alvin, Texas, Diana attended Texas City High School, where she was a member of the Pep Squad, and later, attended the College of the Mainland. She is preceded in death by her parents, William D. Bill and Tillie Casey.
Diana had a strong work ethic. She worked at the Dairy Top in La Marque while in high school, and after graduation, she worked at American National Insurance Company in Galveston. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Rasmussen, in 1973, and they started their life together in Huntsville, TX where Jimmy was attending Sam Houston State University. While in Huntsville, Diana worked for the Texas Department of Corrections and witnessed the famous “Carraosco Siege”. She and Jimmy lived in Huntsville for 5 years and returned to Texas City with their young son, Allan, in 1978.
Upon returning to Texas City, Diana and Jimmy welcomed their daughter, Allison, and Diana continued to work as a substitute teacher, and eventually, as office manager for Solar Foam Insulation. Toward the end of her career, she worked in both the La Marque and Texas City school districts. Diana retired in the late 90s.
Diana loved to travel and took several trips throughout the years with friends and family. She traveled to Europe twice, as well as to numerous destinations across the country with Jimmy, her favorite traveling companion. She loved spending time on their property in the Texas Hill Country near Junction, and most recently, enjoying the seasons and scenery at their home in South Fork, Colorado.
Diana was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was always involved with her children’s activities, and never missed a sporting or school event that involved her children. Diana and Jimmy traveled the country attending Allison’s gymnastics meets, and Allan’s sports tournaments. Until the day she left us, she was their biggest fan.
She and Jimmy were blessed with seven grandchildren, and there has never been a more dedicated grandmother. Didi, as she became known to the grandchildren, adored hosting her “grand blessings” and delighted in their company. She and Jimmy spent the last several years on the sidelines, just as they had for their own children, rooting on the kids at their various events and activities. Jimmy always said that Diana found her true calling as a grandmother.
Diana had a radiant smile that made others feel comfortable from the minute they met her. She was a genuine soul and a true lady. She loved to decorate her home, and host dinners and luncheons for family and friends. Her holiday spirit was unmatched, and she transformed every inch of her home for the season, whether it be a witch’s haven for Halloween or Santa’s Wonderland. Holidays with Diana were always magical. She had a very green thumb and enjoyed working in her yard.
Diana and Jimmy were lifelong members of the Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. She and Jimmy enjoyed attending mass together and found happiness in practicing their Catholic faith.
Diana also enjoyed special friendships, most notably she was a member of the “Lunch Bunch,” a group of friends who met monthly for over forty years.
She is survived by her brothers Billy Casey and his wife Kathy, Jim Casey and his wife Melissa, the love her life and her best friend, Allan James (Jimmy) Rasmussen, her son Allan Rasmussen, Jr. and his wife Aimee, daughter, Allison McCormick and her husband Chuck, and her seven “grand blessings” Aidan Rasmussen (12), Max McCormick (11), Curtis McCormick (10), Aislee Rasmussen (8), Jane McCormick (7), Trey McCormick (5), Archie Rasmussen (4), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their dearest thanks to the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson, Walt Crowder and the AMED Hospice team, specifically Stacey Hoffman. You are truly angels among us. And last but certainly not least, Michelle Dowling. If only we could all be so lucky as to have a friend like you.
The family requests donations be made to Saint Mary’s Capital Development Fund, PO Box 3344, Texas City, TX 77592-3344.
