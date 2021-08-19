FRIENDSWOOD — Mary Etta Gulotta, 86, of Friendswood, Texas passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born September 23, 1934 in Oak Grove, Louisiana to Melvin and Lela Bolding. Mary was a current resident of Friendswood and formerly a longtime resident of Hitchcock.
Mary was devoted to God, her faith, and her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Peter Gulotta, mother and father, son George Mitchell Delany, Jr., and brother Thomas Bolding.
Mary is survived by her son; James Thomas Delany and wife Rhonda of Friendswood, brother Melvin Bolding Jr. and wife Billie of Lubbock, five grandchildren; Laura Taylor Williams and husband Nick, Christopher George Delany and wife Lauren, Michael Thomas Delany and wife Katie, Matthew Don Delany, Megan Elizabeth Delany, and two great grandchildren Luke Angelo Delany and Sloane Madelyn Delany andSpecial nieces Donna Spoth, Lycretia Thompson, and Kathy Bolding Salaza and her longtime friends Glenda Owens and Lorraine Vyvial.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00am at Friendswood Friends Church in Friendswood.
