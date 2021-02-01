LEAGUE CITY — Eileen Barnes Bauerlein, 97, who taught ballroom, country/western, line and hula dancing to thousands of Bay Area men, women and children for five decades, passed away peacefully at her home on January 26, 2021, dancing to the end. Find complete obituary with viewing and interment details at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/webster-tx/eileen-bauerlein-10025373. Arrangements by Forest Park East.
