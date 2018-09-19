LA MARQUE—Randal David Smith, age 61, of La Marque died Saturday August 11, 2018 in Galveston.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Church of The Living God, 3315 7 Mile Rd., Galveston, TX 77554, with Rev. Robert Dowdy Sr. officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.