Doris Marie Anderson, 100, of La Marque passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018. She was born in Galveston, Texas and lived there for 30 years prior to calling La Marque home.
Doris was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in La Marque.
Doris was very active in her church and community. Her love of children included many years as Sunday school teacher and vacation Bible school volunteer during summers at Trinity Lutheran Church. Doris was active in designing flower arrangements, which she then shared with friends. Her love of design included many years of decorating for church events.
She loved playing cards, bridge was her favorite game. She loved to travel throughout Texas and enjoyed many cruises.
She is preceded in death by her husband Axel and her parents, Tommy and Alma Lucas. Doris is survived by her son Tommy of Webster, daughter-in-law Valerie of Seabrook, grandsons Scott and Stephen and great grandchildren Travis, Trevor, and Liesl.
A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street, Hitchcock 77563, off FM 519, with Dr. C.O. Magee officiating.
