July 22, 1928 - June 25, 2019

Mr. Frank Henry Woodworth, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mr. Woodworth was born July 22, 1928 in Springhill, Texas.

Funeral services for Mr. Woodworth will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at 1:45 p.m at the Houston National Cemetery. Pastor Johnathan Steele, Sr. will officiate the funeral service.

