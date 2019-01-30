Trevino
Funeral services for Jason Trevino Jr. will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Gulf Coast Four Square Church in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Jaramillo
Funeral services for Josefa Jaramillo will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Daniels
Rosary services for Adline Daniels will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Henderson
Rosary services for Littleton Henderson III will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Smith
Celebration of life services for Nezzie Smith will be held at 1 p.m. at Sunlight Baptist Church, 3501 Broadway St. in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Pilot
Celebration of life services for Angela Pilot will be held at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Brown
Celebration of life services for Prince'Larry Brown will be held at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Mehmood
Celebration of life services for Ashanti Mehmood will be held at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
