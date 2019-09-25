GALVESTON—Gertha Lee Hall, 91, departed this life on September 15, 2019, at her residence.
The family of Mrs. Hall invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Friday, September 27, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
