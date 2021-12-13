DICKINSON — Ventura Rodriguez, 63, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life Wednesday, December 8, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Ventura was born November 30, 1958 to proud and loving parents, Marcos and Gregoria Martinez in Dickinson, Texas. Ventura grew up in Dickinson, met and married the love of her life Rene Rodriguez. From this union three wonderful gifts were received, Carissa, Alyssa and Roman and a marriage which spanned 45 years. Ventura while raising a family went on with a career as a legal secretary. She was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church since her childhood.
Ventura was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves to cherish her lifetime of memories, husband Rene Rodriguez; daughters, Carissa Cantu and Alyssa Rodriguez; son, Roman Rodriguez; sisters, Irene Welshhans, Maryann Jones, Gloria Burdge, Victoria Bellamy, Delores Martinez & Teresa Lundstrom; brother, Marcos Martinez; grandchildren, Mosley Odin Daniel and Alina Rose Cantu; as well as numerous family and friends.
In her memory a visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A funeral mass will take place at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 400 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson Friday December 17, 2021 at 10:30 am with interment immediately following at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
Lunch and a celebration of Ventura’s life will be held immediately after the burial at the Shrine of the True Cross.
