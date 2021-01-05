SANTA FE —
Mrs. Elaine Green passed from this life Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born July 25, 1928 in Fulton, Texas, Mrs. Green loved to read anything, she could get lost in a book and would read them several times if she didn’t have any new ones to read. She was a very generous, giving women and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ina (DeForest) Madden; husbands, Alvin Rayburn Cook, Sr, Henry Green; son, Richard Lee Cook; grandson, Richard Lee Cook, Jr.; 1 sister and 4 brothers.
Survivors include her son, Alvin Cook, Jr. and Kerry Brister; daughters, Barbara Cook and Linda Singer; grandchildren, Leisa Ellis McCleod, Dee Ellis, Ritchie Ellis, Cynthia Cook; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.