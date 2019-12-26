Bernice Farmer Boudreaux was born to the late Robert Farmer and Edna Jameson Farmer in Palestine Community (Washington County) in Brenham, TX. She and her family are longtime residents of Dickinson and she was an Administrative Educator and Community Activist for most of those years.
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 she was call to her eternal Heavenly home at her residence surrounded by her family.
She leaves to honor and cherish her memory her husband of 68 years, Renel Lee Boudreaux, Jr.; brother, Alton Farmer (Peggy); daughter, Valerie Boudreaux Haywood; sons, Reginald Boudreaux, Ronald Boudreaux, and Michael Boudreaux; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
There will be a Public Viewing Friday, December 27, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.
Celebration Services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Avenue G Dickinson TX 77539. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Park East Cemetery Webster, TX 77573. Dr. Lorraine Brown will be the Officiant.
Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home. Dorthea Jones is the Funeral Director In Charge of the Services.
