Elizabeth Sable Howard, 68, passed away on January 22, 2020.
Elizabeth originates from the Hitchcock and Galveston County Texas area. She was born on July 09, 1951 to Lawrence and Sable Howard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, TX 77591.
