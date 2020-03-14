Michael Ray Ellis of Yorktown passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Mike was born in Houston, TX on October 12, 1942. His parents were Leola & Carlton Ellis. Mike grew up on the Island, Galveston or as he often called it “Big G”.
Mike loved kids and he dearly loved teaching. He actually began teaching when he was just a kid himself. He taught crafts to the younger kids at summer YMCA camp in Galveston. Later he taught many kids to swim in the same YMCA summer program. These experiences launched his life’s work, teaching. His teaching career began in Galveston where he taught wood shop while coaching football & track. Later he taught drafting & coached at Robert E Lee in Baytown. He ended his teaching career at Ross S Sterling in Baytown teaching drafting & AutoCAD.
Little Mike Ellis, as some may remember him, was a force to be reckoned with on the football field. He loved the sport and played as hard as he could in every game all through his years at Ball High and later at Texas A&I Kingsville. Mike was a proud Tor and a very proud Javelina.
Mike’s hobby was woodworking. He loved wood & wood carving. He found peace when just being in his barn on the bayou working with his hands creating beautiful hand carved pieces of art.
Family was the glue that held Mike’s life together. He treasured his family. Surviving is wife of almost 55 years Carol. Sons Greg of Cuero, Kyle (Connie) of Beach City, granddaughters Madelyn of Austin & Hannah of Katy. Also surviving are sisters Kay Rekoff, Camille Haglund & brother Jeff all of Galveston. Brother Walter of Flint. He loved all his nieces & nephews. Mike was so blessed to have touched so many lives & made so many friends along the way.
Mike was a loud gregarious fun guy. He loved life, he loved hunting, dancing, cooking and most especially a good cold beer!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a favorite charity.
Arrangements provided by Navarre Funeral Home – Baytown.
